Howard R. Hicks
HICKS, Howard R., 89, passed away, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. John's Medical Center, Tulsa.
He leaves his wife of 70 years, Audrey Faye (Clampitt) Hicks; son, Dennis Michael; three daughters, Deborah (Hicks) Dietsch, Catherine Hicks, and Marilyn (Hicks) Clary; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Gary & wife, Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Aline Hicks; brother, James Hicks.
Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.