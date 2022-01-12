Menu
Howard R. Hicks
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Howard R. Hicks

HICKS, Howard R., 89, passed away, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. John's Medical Center, Tulsa.

He leaves his wife of 70 years, Audrey Faye (Clampitt) Hicks; son, Dennis Michael; three daughters, Deborah (Hicks) Dietsch, Catherine Hicks, and Marilyn (Hicks) Clary; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Gary & wife, Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Aline Hicks; brother, James Hicks.

Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Jan
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
