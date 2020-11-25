Howard Worley, Jr.
Howard Worley, Jr. lost his battle to COVID-19 on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 81. His children, Todd Worley and Piper Worley Bain were by his side. Howard was born on November 19, 1939 in Pryor, OK, to Howard and Iva (Shearer) Worley.
In addition to his two children, Howard leaves behind their families, Sarah Barker Worley, Alex and Wes Worley, Alan Bain, Ava, Lola and Georgia. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Worley, his wife, Rhonda and their children and grandchildren.
Howard, also known as "Pops" by his grandchildren, was loved by many. Everyone loved Howard and his contagious, happy laugh! His granddaughter, Ava said "Pops, no matter where we are you always know someone. You know everyone!"
Howard was very social and loved his friends, playing golf, fishing, spending time at Grand Lake and the OSU COWBOYS! Regardless of the event…whether social, sports, dinner or church, Howard would recognize or be recognized by someone without fail. Our family is heartbroken that his life was cut short by this horrible virus! Howard had a lot of living left to do, and his family and friends had a lot of loving left for Howard.
Howard proudly served his country as an officer in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960's. He returned to Tulsa at the end of his service to resume a successful civilian career with Xerox and later as "Tulsa's Jewelry Man".
Many people were not aware Howard was an outstanding football quarterback in high school and a baseball walk-on for OSU. Howard was known to bleed Orange and a fervent, local supporter for every OSU sport and seemed to be that recognized voice that could pierce any awkward silence and excite the fans in agreement. Howard, aka Woo, was a member of the Kappa Sig fraternity where he made many lifelong friends. During college, he was also made famous as the "Sandwich Boy" for all of the local sororities.
Todd and Piper are comforted to know Howard is reunited with his one and only true love, his wife, their mother, Georgann Peeler Worley.
Sadly, no funeral will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later, safer date. Todd and Piper ask that you honor Howard's life by doing something kind for the COVID-19 ICU nurses that are so overworked at this time. They also ask that you please wear a mask!
Howard "Woo" "Pops" Worley will be sorely missed. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.