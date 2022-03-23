Hubert RouseHubert Leon Rouse, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. He was born on June 16, 1946, in Picher, OK to James and Geraldine Rouse. Hubert was one of 5 children. The family lived in Picher, OK, then West Tulsa before moving on to Denver, CO. They moved back to Tulsa where Hubert and his twin brother, Herb, attended Owen Elementary, Cleveland Junior High, and then graduated from Will Rogers High School in the class of 1965.In 1972, Hubert met Rhonda Ache. They were married on June 15, 1973, in Tulsa. As a young adult, Hubert was a coach for elementary and junior high wrestling and football for the Red Shield Club, Hamilton, and Skelly. In 1987, he helped form the Inola Wrestling Program along with Dr. Beau Jennings and Homer Paslay.On October 16, 1974, Hubert was hired on the Tulsa Fire Department. In his 32 years with the department, he promoted to rank of Captain and served in many capacities. Some of his fondest years were his time as a training officer, but his favorite role was when he was the Public Information Officer (PIO). He was proud to be a Tulsa Firefighter, and he won many awards over the years, including, Firefighter of the Year and the Benjamin Franklin Citation of Merit.Hubert especially enjoyed music. He sang and played with many bands over the years, but his real joy came from singing gospel music. He loved leading music at many local churches, including Parkland, Oak Grove & Lynn Lane Baptist Churches, Calvary Baptist in Inola and First Baptist in Inola. Before retiring he served as Minister of Music at New Life Baptist in Verdigris where he enjoyed hosting 5th Sunday Sings.Hubert never met a stranger. He knew someone everywhere he went or made sure he did before he left.Hubert loved his family most of all. As a loving father and grandfather, he never missed anything that involved his kids or grandkids. He took every opportunity to talk about his family or show off the latest pictures.Hubert will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Rhonda Rouse, children Shelly Renee Scullawl (Butch), Michael Paul Rouse (Kelli Megan), grandchildren Rylee, Maddox, Ella and Addie, brothers Jim "Lefty" Rouse (Beverly), and Bill Rouse (Diana), many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Hubert is preceded in death by his parents James Paul Rouse and Laura Geraldine (McKay) Eskew, sister Paula Holland and brother Herb Rouse.