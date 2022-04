Tulsa. Cody, Irene C., 67. Homemaker. Died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, on Monday, March 15th, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, March 16th, at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel



Published by Tulsa World from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.