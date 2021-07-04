Jack Beckham, 77, from Perry, Oklahoma has gone home to be with God. On June 27, 2021, he passed away at this home in Houston, Texas, after a brief battle with cancer.
Growing up, Jack always had a passion for music and that translated to a love of the trumpet. Jack played as a soloist in several Jazz and Dance Orchestras that traveled Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. He even had the opportunity to play with famed trumpeter, Al Hirt and his band.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn and children, Michael (Mary), Jami, and Benjamin (Vanna). Also survived by his grandchildren, Blake, Zachary, Cassandra, Jacob, and Julie.
Jack had a great sense of humor and delighted everyone around him with his stories and wit. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
I´m so sorry for your loss. Jack and I went to high school together and reconnected on a phone call last month. We had a very pleasant conversation. Jack talked about my brother and dad among other memories. I sensed a peace and grace in him through his words and his chuckle. May you find comfort in your loving memories.
Fran Matthews Little
Friend
July 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Jack
What a delightful man & one of my favorites
I loved seeing him in the dental office & telling jokes
He loved his family with all his heart
RIP dear Jack
Mikie DeWinter
Friend
July 8, 2021
Carolyn, Mike, Jamie, Ben and families.
We are so sorry to hear of Jacks passing. We will never forget all the great times we spent with your family. We love all of you and will keep the family in prayer that you may find peace.