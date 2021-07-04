Jack Beckham



Jack Beckham, 77, from Perry, Oklahoma has gone home to be with God. On June 27, 2021, he passed away at this home in Houston, Texas, after a brief battle with cancer.



Growing up, Jack always had a passion for music and that translated to a love of the trumpet. Jack played as a soloist in several Jazz and Dance Orchestras that traveled Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. He even had the opportunity to play with famed trumpeter, Al Hirt and his band.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn and children, Michael (Mary), Jami, and Benjamin (Vanna). Also survived by his grandchildren, Blake, Zachary, Cassandra, Jacob, and Julie.



Jack had a great sense of humor and delighted everyone around him with his stories and wit. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.



Published by Tulsa World on Jul. 4, 2021.