Jack Kackley
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
2103 E 3rd St
Tulsa, OK
Jack Lynn Kackley

5/10/1954-3/1/2021 He was the oldest child of Carolyn Lewis Kackley and Leon Kackley. Jack was a local business owner for 30 years operating multiple car dealerships. Jack enjoyed classic cars, the lake, bowling and Styx concerts. Survived by daughters, Kara, Jessica and Rebecca; son, Chris; mother, Carolyn; sisters, Pam and Debra; grandson, Jude; and several nieces and nephews. Jack was deeply loved by all who knew him. He would have wanted us to "Don't stop believing and hold on to that feeling!" Services 1 pm, March 8, Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always grateful for Jack & the entire Kackley family. Rest In Peace.
Kurt Schultz
March 7, 2021
Sending you love, peace and comfort as you celebrate your father´s life.
Chanda Rousseau
March 7, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 4, 2021
