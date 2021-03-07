Jack Lynn Kackley



5/10/1954-3/1/2021 He was the oldest child of Carolyn Lewis Kackley and Leon Kackley. Jack was a local business owner for 30 years operating multiple car dealerships. Jack enjoyed classic cars, the lake, bowling and Styx concerts. Survived by daughters, Kara, Jessica and Rebecca; son, Chris; mother, Carolyn; sisters, Pam and Debra; grandson, Jude; and several nieces and nephews. Jack was deeply loved by all who knew him. He would have wanted us to "Don't stop believing and hold on to that feeling!" Services 1 pm, March 8, Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.