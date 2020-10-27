Jack Pelton
Jack Pelton, lifelong Tulsan died on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was 86.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene; his daughter, Jackie Colwell (Ted); his 2 grandchildren, (Emele and Philip); his sister, Betty Morrow; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Reba Pelton; his brother,Robert Pelton; and his sister, Doris Mason.
Jack was born on February 24, 1934. As a child he enjoyed fishing at Lake Spavinaw with his family. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1952. He briefly attended OSU and enjoyed following the Cowboys football teams. For many years he worked as a machinist and in quality control at Unit Rig & Equipment Co.
There is no service planned at this time. The family suggests donations to the American Heart Association
in his memory.
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 27, 2020.