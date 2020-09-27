Jack R. NallJack R Nall, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jack was born on December 23, 1941 in Lipan, TX, but resided in Tulsa, OK, where he met Darlene Hunter, the love of his life. After her passing in 2013, Jack decided to move to Seattle, WA, in 2017 to be near his son and grandchildren.He spent most of his days listening to Jason's Navy stories, playing with his grandchildren, and hogging the climate control, as he always stated, "Jason, it's too damn cold here...Turn up the heat!" During Jack's younger years, he served with the Oklahoma National Guard during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged. During that same time, he worked with Glen Smedley, his future brother-in-law at Oklahoma Natural Gas. In 1969, he married Darlene. They had one child, a son, Jason R. Nall. Jack worked for Oklahoma Natural Gas and provided a wonderful life for his family. He retired from Oklahoma Natural Gas after 34 years, and spent his retirement years traveling around the country with his wife, Darlene.Jack is survived by his only son, Jason; as well as his two grandchildren, Summer and Weston of Seattle, WA; daughters-in-law, Jessica Guess and Sharie Dearinger, also of Seattle, WA; and his brother, James "Bud" Nall of Corsicana, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. A celebration of life will be held immediately after. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at