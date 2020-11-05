Jack R. "Bob" Scott
89, of Tulsa, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a retired Electrical Engineer and was retired from American Airlines. His wife, LaDonna preceded him in death in 2012.
Funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Dennis, KS. Please leave messages and visit the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons, KS website at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 5, 2020.