Sand Springs, OK. Inglett, Jacqueline "Jackie", 85. Clerical-Medical. Died10/20/2020. Visitation, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, 6-8PM, Dillon Funeral Service. Funeral, Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, 2:00PM at CrossPoint Church, 4600 S. 129th W. Ave., Sand Springs, OK. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 21, 2020.