Sponsored by Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory.
2 Entries
Uncle Jim, you were always a huge inspiration to me as both a business man and a strong family man. I grew up on your car lots, and I learned a lot about not just the car business, but how a good leader treats their people and their customers. This served me well later when I went into the military, and eventually into leadership in the business world. I will miss you greatly, as well as Aunt Phyllis. I love you both very much, and I'll see you on the other side....
Steve
Family
June 6, 2021
Jim has always held a special part of my heart. I have known him for almost as long as I can remember. I will always remember him.