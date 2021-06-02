Menu
James Franklin Clark
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
James Franklin Clark

James Franklin Clark, 80, resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away May 17, 2021. Celebration of Life will be 3:00 pm, Friday, June 4, 2021 www.floralhaven.com

Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Jim, you were always a huge inspiration to me as both a business man and a strong family man. I grew up on your car lots, and I learned a lot about not just the car business, but how a good leader treats their people and their customers. This served me well later when I went into the military, and eventually into leadership in the business world. I will miss you greatly, as well as Aunt Phyllis. I love you both very much, and I'll see you on the other side....
Steve
Family
June 6, 2021
Jim has always held a special part of my heart. I have known him for almost as long as I can remember. I will always remember him.
Patricia Jackson-Fisher
June 4, 2021
