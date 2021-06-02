Uncle Jim, you were always a huge inspiration to me as both a business man and a strong family man. I grew up on your car lots, and I learned a lot about not just the car business, but how a good leader treats their people and their customers. This served me well later when I went into the military, and eventually into leadership in the business world. I will miss you greatly, as well as Aunt Phyllis. I love you both very much, and I'll see you on the other side....

Steve Family June 6, 2021