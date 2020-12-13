James Howard Curtis
James Howard Curtis, 77 of Bixby/Broken Arrow area, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose greatest joy came from family and service to others. Everyone has fond memories of him grilling, gardening, sharing stories of the past, his love and talent for photography. In his spare time, Jim loved listening to audiobooks, repairing pretty much anything, watching OU football, enjoying a good movie, and spending time with his family and friends. Jim, who photographed thousands of high school seniors for Bixby and several other schools in the Tulsa area, was affectionately known as "Mr. Creative". His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include children, Michelle Alvstad of Tampa, FL, Paula Callan of Dayton, NV, Julie Kubal of Bentonville, AR, Clifford Curtis of Syracuse, UT and Jacob Curtis of Las Vegas, NV; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marsha, and son, Mark. Memorial service 11a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, Bixby Cemetery. Memorial contributions to assist with burial costs may be made to the following Venmo account: @jimcurtismemorialfund or at gofundme.com
: Jim Curtis Burial & Memorial Fund.
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2020.