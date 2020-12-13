Menu
James Howard Curtis
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Leonard-Marker Funeral Home
6521 E 151St St
Bixby, OK
James Howard Curtis

James Howard Curtis, 77 of Bixby/Broken Arrow area, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose greatest joy came from family and service to others. Everyone has fond memories of him grilling, gardening, sharing stories of the past, his love and talent for photography. In his spare time, Jim loved listening to audiobooks, repairing pretty much anything, watching OU football, enjoying a good movie, and spending time with his family and friends. Jim, who photographed thousands of high school seniors for Bixby and several other schools in the Tulsa area, was affectionately known as "Mr. Creative". His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include children, Michelle Alvstad of Tampa, FL, Paula Callan of Dayton, NV, Julie Kubal of Bentonville, AR, Clifford Curtis of Syracuse, UT and Jacob Curtis of Las Vegas, NV; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marsha, and son, Mark. Memorial service 11a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, Bixby Cemetery. Memorial contributions to assist with burial costs may be made to the following Venmo account: @jimcurtismemorialfund or at gofundme.com: Jim Curtis Burial & Memorial Fund.
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bixby Cemetery
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard-Marker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh it saddens me to just now find out about Jim passing away. He was a wonderful man who always had a smile on his face. I used to groom his dogs and he so loved them. He will be missed by many.
Kathy Delisle
April 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 10, 2020
