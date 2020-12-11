I had the honor and privilege to work with Jim for over twenty years. His enthusiasm and tireless efforts to provide the optimal profession services to both our dental customer clients and staff never ceased to amaze me I enjoyed his constant upbeat attitude concerning the Products Tulsa Dental delivered to Doctors throughout the World Personally, on many occasions he gave me invaluable assistance with Lecture materials. Your Husband will be remembered by me forever. Anyone who knew Jim, enjoyed working with him and being in his company. May he Rest In Peace.

Dr. Allen Horn December 14, 2020