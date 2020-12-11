Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S., Tulsa, OK
Dec
14
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Holy Family Cathedral
OK
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Cathedral
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Is this the same Jim gray who worked at Tulsa cable and was producer of the Daze show?
Emily Wright
December 26, 2020
I am saddened to read jim has passed away. Please let his family be comforted in their time of deep dispare.
Emily Wright
December 26, 2020
Sue, I just received news of Jim´s passing a few days ago. It was quite unexpected news. Our Lord Jesus is faithful and He will see you through this new and different time in your life.
When my husband passed away 14 years ago, I was impressed that this was the last goodbye. When we meet again, it will "hello" forever. No more parting.
Blessings surround you and your children.
Kay Anderson
Kay Anderson
December 24, 2020
I will forever be thankful that my career path crossed with Jim´s. My office was next to Jims for many years. Jim loved his family, he had a sense of humor and incredible work ethic, we worked on many successful projects together. Jim was the ultimate team player! To this day I have many of the DVDs of Tulsa Dental/Dentsply events and trainings. Job well done Jim Gray! See you on the other side.
Cayla Brumble
December 17, 2020
I had the honor and privilege to work with Jim for over twenty years. His enthusiasm and tireless efforts to provide the optimal profession services to both our dental customer clients and staff never ceased to amaze me
I enjoyed his constant upbeat attitude concerning the Products Tulsa Dental delivered to Doctors throughout the World
Personally, on many occasions he gave me invaluable assistance with Lecture materials.
Your Husband will be remembered by me forever.
Anyone who knew Jim, enjoyed working with him and being in his company.
May he Rest In Peace.