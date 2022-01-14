James Michael Kennedy
James Michael Kennedy, 87, of Granville, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark. He was born in Granville to the late Francis P. and Phyllis Kennedy.
Jim established and served as Chairperson of the Diocesan Foundation of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Ohio. He received the PRO ECCLESIA pontifical award from POPE JOHN PAUL II for Mr. Kennedy's service to the Faith. He served on the Newark Catholic School Board, the Newark Catholic Athletic Association, was a 50 year member of Newark Rotary, chaired the original Newark Catholic Foundation, was a member of the Newark Chamber of Commerce, raised funds for the original Newark Campus of Ohio State University, served on the Salvation Army Board, the Board of Newark Catholic High School, the Newark Catholic Hall of Fame, and adored going to football games both at NC & Ohio State.
Mr. Kennedy was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, Denison University, and the American Institute of Banking.
Professionally, Mr. Kennedy was President of Englefield Oil Company for many years, when Mr. Englefield was Chairman of the Englefield Oil Board. There he served as one of the original board members and treasured his strong friendships, as well as friendships from his Denison University fraternity Phi Gamma Delta. Mr. Kennedy served on the boards of County Savings Bank and the Newark Trust Company.
Jim enjoyed attending St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church beside his childhood home in Granville, Ohio and loved his grandchildren's Masses at St Francis de Sales. When the Kennedy's were in Naples, Florida he especially cherished St. Agnes Catholic Church with Paul Todd's choir. He valued the wisdom and scholarship of the Reverend Kitty Clausen when she preached at Trinity Episcopal in Newark.
A vigorous outdoorsman from his youth and horseback rider, Mr. Kennedy was content with the quietness of animals and birds in later years. He felt his life was a blessing. He believed in hard work and will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, enthusiasm, and love for family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Mary Susan Leech Kennedy, whom he adored; his three sons, James England Kennedy (Christy Price), Thomas A. Kennedy (Richard Barthelmes), and Francis L. Kennedy (Nikki); and two grandchildren, Lochlan and Molly Kennedy.
A private graveside service will be held at Welsh Hills Cemetery in Granville. A memorial Mass will be held in late spring at 10:00 A.M. on May 14, 2022 St. Edwards Church, Granville followed by a get together at THE CABIN for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH 43055. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 14, 2022.