James M. Hewgley, III
Jan. 18, 1948 – Nov. 1, 2020
James M. ("Jim") Hewgley, III, former City of Tulsa Commissioner of Streets and Public Properties and businessman, passed away on November 1, 2020, in Oro Valley, AZ from cancer.
Jim, the oldest of three boys was born on January 18, 1948 in Tulsa, OK, to Jocelyn M. Hewgley and former Tulsa Mayor James M. Hewgley, Jr. Jim graduated from Holland Hall in 1966, attended Trinity University, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1970. After graduation Jim pursued interests in insurance, politics, oil and real estate. During his three terms as the City of Tulsa Street Commissioner Jim held positions as Chairman of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust, Chairman of the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority, Chairman of the Annexation Committee, and was the first Chairman of the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority. Additionally, he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta social fraternity, and a past member of The Tulsa Club, Southern Hills Country Club, The Hills and Flintrock Falls golf clubs in Lakeway, Texas and Holland Hall School's Board of Trustees. Jim was a grateful friend of Bill W. for over 29 years.
Jim was predeceased by his mother, Jocelyn M. Hewgley; his father, James M. Hewgley, Jr.; his stepmother, Eileen Rooney Hewgley; and his brother, Robert W. Hewgley.
Jim is survived by his wife, Anne of the home; daughters, Audra Gallegos and her husband, Jered (Seattle, WA) and Chelle Swierz and her husband, Kris (El Pescadero, Baja California Sur); his grandchild, Lime Gallegos (Seattle, WA); his brother, Fred Hewgley (The Hills, TX); sister-in-law, Bobette Hewgley (Lakeway, TX), her children and their families.
He is survived as well by Eileen's children, Mary Warren Bashaw (Tulsa, OK), Joan Warren Yoakam and her husband, Coler (Oklahoma City, OK), Tom Warren and his wife, Lynn (Tulsa, OK); their children and families.
A memorial service will be held at a future date in the Chapel at Holland Hall School when we can congregate and gather for celebration. His ashes will be interred in a private family service at Calvary Cemetery also at a future date.
Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 8, 2020.