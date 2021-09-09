James "Buck" Meehan
James "Buck" Meehan was born in Tulsa, OK, on March 24, 1940 to Lloyd E. Meehan and Lilly May (Wilson) Meehan. He graduated from Central High School in 1959. He attended Oklahoma State University for two years but went on to Tulsa University to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Business Accounting in 1965. He met the love of his life, Judith Kay Shieldnight in 1961 and the two were married at the First Christian Church in Coweta, OK, on June 2, 1962. They had three children, Doug, Janet and Wade. Buck and Judy ran Hilltop Sod Farms for the next 33 years. Buck served as a Coweta School Board Member for 17 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church. Between 1992 and 2002 Buck and Judy had thirteen grandchildren. In 2006 he retired from Hilltop and enjoyed fishing, barbequing, and spending time with his family. However, his favorite pastime was spending time with Judy. Buck had thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:30 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta and services celebrating Buck's life will be 2:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Coweta. Services are under the care of Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515 www.brownfamilycares.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 9, 2021.