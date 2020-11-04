James Miller



1933-2020



James Aaron Miller of Stroud, OK, passed away at the age of 86 on November 1, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. He was born to Elba and Gailey Miller as the youngest of six children in Pueblo, CO, on December 9, 1933.



James grew up on a peanut and cotton farm south of Bristow, OK. Soon after graduating from Mason High School, James married Bonnie (Farris) Miller in 1952. They had three sons, Jim, Don (Tiger), and Bobby.



Following their marriage, James worked in various facets of the transportation industry. This included working on the construction of the Turner Turnpike and owning Deep Rock Service Station on Route 66 in Stroud. In 1960, he co-founded J&M Leasing with his brother, Manzo, which led to the founding of Miller Brothers Trucking in 1972. Besides trucking, James' other passion was cattle farming; anytime he wasn't in the office, he could be found on the farm tending to his cattle.



In 1983, James and Bonnie founded Miller Truck Lines which continues to operate to this day in Stroud, OK. Miller Truck Lines has been a pillar of the Stroud community for more than three decades and has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top 250 trucking companies in the Unites States.



James's legacy includes a successful family-owned transportation company which continues to be led by his three sons. He consistently attributed his success to the steadfast dedication and strong work ethic of his employees at Miller Truck Lines.



He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; and his wife of 65 years, Bonnie. He is survived by his sons, Jim (and Patty) Miller of Stroud, Don (and Joanie) Miller of Tulsa, and Bobby (and Karena) Miller of Tulsa. He is survived by grandchildren, Monica (and Mark) Neeley, Tyler Miller, Ashton (and Bob) Schoaps, Blake (and Lora-Shea) Miller, Makenna Miller, Brody Miller; and four step-grandchildren, Marcus, Travis, Richard, and Dillon. In addition, he is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.



Graveside memorial service will be held at Stroud Cemetery under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 4, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Vinson officiating.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 4, 2020.