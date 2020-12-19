Reverend James Lee Rowton, Sr.



Reverend James Lee Rowton, Sr. stepped into the portals of glory on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the age of 88 years and 13 days. He was born on December 2, 1932, in Okesa, Oklahoma, to Linnie (Stammer) Rowton and Robert Richard Rowton, and was raised on the family farm in Osage County. His unprecedented work ethic started at an early age and continued throughout his life. At nine years of age he was milking cows and driving horses on the farm.



Every task he did was done with excellence. He graduated as valedictorian of his class from Nelagoney High School in May of 1951. As an exceptional athlete, James Lee Rowton excelled in baseball and basketball but abandoned his quest to be the best on the court to sell out to Jesus.



James was saved in a brush arbor meeting in the fall of 1950, and started attending Southwestern Assembly of God College in Waxahachie, Texas, in the fall of 1951. There he met and later married Mary Mae Peppard of Canyon, Texas, on March 26, 1954. He pastored churches in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico. He was involved in full-time evangelistic work from coast to coast in over 500 churches from August, 1977 until shortly before his death.



James Lee Rowton, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; his brothers, Tom, Ray and Russell; and his sister, Carolyn; as well as a daughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by one brother, Robert, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; a son and daughter-in-law, James Lee Rowton, Jr. and Lindy of Edmond; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Brian Smith of McAlester; eight grandchildren, Brooke Ferris, Joshua and Caleb Rowton, Lacy (Smith) Hensley, Lindsey (Smith) Eidson, Brian Smith II, Lauren (Smith) Houck, and Brice Smith; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a vast number of lifelong friends.



He will be remembered as a walking Bible, a generous giver, an avid soul winner, and a lover of people. May his legacy live on is us all!



A formal visitation will be held with family to greet friends from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 20, at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond. Funeral services will be held at Bethesda Assembly of God on Monday, December 21, at 2:00 P.M. with interment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2020.