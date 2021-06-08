Dr. James S. "Sam" Stauffer
Sam Stauffer, age 68 of Tulsa, OK passed away June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty and sons, Joey and Jon.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30-7:30 at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, 1302 Main Street, Collinsville, OK. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m,. Thursday, at the Collinsville First Baptist Church.
James S. Stauffer (Dr. Sam) was born April 16, 1953 in Shawnee, OK, to James S. and Helen Stauffer. The family moved to Altus, OK, in 1960 where Sam grew up. He attended Altus Public Schools and graduated in 1971.
He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Greene, in 1975.
Sam attended Altus Junior College, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacology.
After graduating from pharmacy school, Sam attended Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa (now OSU College of Medicine) and graduated in 1980 and completed his internship at OCOMS in June 1981. One day later, he set up his practice in Oologah, OK, along US 169, where he created a thriving medical facility out of an old bait shop. He was ultimately board certified in family medicine. The Oologah Family Clinic soon became an established and well-known resource for ailing people and was crucial to the area's development.
For nearly 40 years, Sam focused on the health, welfare and medical needs of the Oologah community, becoming one of the most prominent citizens and leaders of Rogers County. In addition to a full schedule of patients, he was the physician for the Oologah Mustangs athletic teams as well as the doctor for PSO/AEP. He served as the Rogers County, OK, medical examiner and was chief of staff at Claremore Regional Medical Center. He also served on the Board of Directors for Lakeside State Bank and was a past president of the Oologah-Talala Public Schools Foundation and past president of the Oologah Chamber of Commerce -- all the while serving as assistant clinical professor at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Sam thrived on helping others and providing medical care to the families in the Oologah-Claremore area. He helped an incalculable number of people with everything from minor injuries to major, multi-people emergencies. The patients he had as children became parents themselves and returned to the Oologah Family Clinic as a new generation.
As accomplished and engaged as he was in his profession, Sam loved nothing more than spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Sam semi-retired in 2018 but was still active in medicine.
Sam was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Patty; two sons, Joey (and wife Whittney) of Tulsa, OK and their children, Meryl and Sam; and Jonathan (and wife Whitney) of Tulsa and their two children, Stella and Jack; two sisters, Susie Sunderland of Utah and Sara Carter of Tulsa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Power of a Nickel organization or St. Jude's
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 8, 2021.