James "Mike" TurleyJames Michael "Mike" Turley passed away on September 28, 2021, in Broken Arrow, OK. Born on November 30, 1938 in Dallas, TX, to Joe S. and Ruth Unsell Turley. Mike was an Air Force Veteran and had been a Reserve BAPD Policeman. He was an Electrician (member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 584 for over 50 years). He was married to Bette Ann Davidson on July 13, 1968 until her passing on February 14, 2013. Mike is survived by his sons, James "Bret" Turley (wife Julia) and Michael "Chap" Turley (wife Jay Ann); his grandchildren, Aaron, Garret and Elizabeth; sister, Molly Ruth (Turley) Wilson; nephews, Chris, Bailey, Brian; niece, Michelle; his best friends, Mike and Gayla Castaldi. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe; and grandson, Steven. He loved to shoot firearms, hunt, and fish. No services. Donations may be made in his memory to Rebecca Castaldi Memorial Funds at Catholic Charities.