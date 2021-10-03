Menu
James "Mike" Turley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
James "Mike" Turley

James Michael "Mike" Turley passed away on September 28, 2021, in Broken Arrow, OK. Born on November 30, 1938 in Dallas, TX, to Joe S. and Ruth Unsell Turley. Mike was an Air Force Veteran and had been a Reserve BAPD Policeman. He was an Electrician (member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 584 for over 50 years). He was married to Bette Ann Davidson on July 13, 1968 until her passing on February 14, 2013. Mike is survived by his sons, James "Bret" Turley (wife Julia) and Michael "Chap" Turley (wife Jay Ann); his grandchildren, Aaron, Garret and Elizabeth; sister, Molly Ruth (Turley) Wilson; nephews, Chris, Bailey, Brian; niece, Michelle; his best friends, Mike and Gayla Castaldi. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe; and grandson, Steven. He loved to shoot firearms, hunt, and fish. No services. Donations may be made in his memory to Rebecca Castaldi Memorial Funds at Catholic Charities.

https://cceok.org/donate
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.
Sorry to hear of Mikes passing. We was really Good Buddy's while at Central High School from 1955 thru 1958. Goodbye Friend
Vern Pflieger
School
October 4, 2021
Michael Chapman "Chap" Turley
Family
October 3, 2021
Michael Chapman "Chap" Turley
Family
October 3, 2021
Michael Chapman "Chap" Turley
Family
October 3, 2021
Some pics of my father
Michael Chapman "Chap" Turley
Family
October 3, 2021
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
You will be missed. I´ll always remember the great lessons you taught me that make me a better person. With much Love, your son Chap
Michael "Chap" Chapman Turley
October 3, 2021
