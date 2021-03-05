Menu
James L. Vaughn
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa. Vaughn, James L., 87. Microbiologist. DiedWednesday, March 3. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood Chapel
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, we were out of town when we learned of your loss. We are so sorry; we liked Jim a lot and felt we really got to know him during our Bridge playing get togethers with you two, the Scott's and the Jones's. Dave & Marjorie
David & Marjorie Kroll
March 9, 2021
