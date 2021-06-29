Menu
James Welch
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial
Tulsa, OK
James Welch

James Edward Welch, 91, passed away June 18, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. He was born December 31, 1929, in East Tennessee to William E. (Bill) Welch, and Rebecca Alleen (Foster) Welch. He married Edna (Whitehead) Welch, June 16, 1961, in Knoxville, TN, and together they raise 5 children. James was an honest and caring man, and lived a full life in service, care, and love for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don Welch of Alcoa, TN; his son, Johnny Ray Welch; and his wife of 57 years, Edna Earl (Whitehead) Welch; and many, many dear friends. Survivors include his sister, Rosemary Welch Whitehead of Maryville, TN; sons, Jimmy Welch and wife, Cynthia of Broken Arrow, OK, Bill Welch and wife, Debbie of Knoxville, TN, Joe Welch of Tulsa, OK; and daughter, Jennifer Welch and husband, Dylan of Oklahoma City, OK. James had 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. James will soon be interred at the Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Cades Cove, TN, in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park beside his beloved wife, Edna. Service details are pending through Miller Funeral Home of Maryville, TN.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 29, 2021.
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
