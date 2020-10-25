Jan L. MaddernJan Lawrence Maddern, age 71, of Tulsa, OK, departed this life during the early hours of October 21, 2020 surrounded by her children at home. She was born June 28, 1949 in Ardmore, OK, daughter of Eugene Porter Lawrence and Ruth Louise Chaffin; sister to Cynthia Clifford, Marc and Randall Lawrence.Having experienced the tragic loss of her father at an early age Jan went on to achieve a Bachelor's degree majoring in English literature from the University of Oklahoma. Jan worked in education over the course of her career, first and predominantly as an English teacher in local public-school systems and later as an Academic Advisor at a private college, pausing only to raise a family largely abroad in Australia. Jan also briefly modeled in Denver, CO, and worked in real estate in Tulsa during her twenties.A devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, beloved by her ward and the children she led in chorus for years as the congregants' pianist, Jan's favorite scripture verse was: "Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy." (2 Nephi 2:25)Jan radiated joy. Her love was for summer light, for the eloquence of language, for civic aestheticism, for Beethoven and Monet, as well as for the simple pleasures of children's laughter, and for kindness and decency. Always looking outward from herself, first and foremost, Jan strove to see the best in people despite themselves.Jan is survived by her five children, Matthew, Mark, Zachary, Chelsea, and Grant Maddern.Funeral service to be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 12.30 PM at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E 91st Street, Tulsa, OK 74137.