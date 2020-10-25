Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jan L. Maddern
DIED
October 21, 2020
Jan L. Maddern

Jan Lawrence Maddern, age 71, of Tulsa, OK, departed this life during the early hours of October 21, 2020 surrounded by her children at home. She was born June 28, 1949 in Ardmore, OK, daughter of Eugene Porter Lawrence and Ruth Louise Chaffin; sister to Cynthia Clifford, Marc and Randall Lawrence.

Having experienced the tragic loss of her father at an early age Jan went on to achieve a Bachelor's degree majoring in English literature from the University of Oklahoma. Jan worked in education over the course of her career, first and predominantly as an English teacher in local public-school systems and later as an Academic Advisor at a private college, pausing only to raise a family largely abroad in Australia. Jan also briefly modeled in Denver, CO, and worked in real estate in Tulsa during her twenties.

A devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, beloved by her ward and the children she led in chorus for years as the congregants' pianist, Jan's favorite scripture verse was: "Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy." (2 Nephi 2:25)

Jan radiated joy. Her love was for summer light, for the eloquence of language, for civic aestheticism, for Beethoven and Monet, as well as for the simple pleasures of children's laughter, and for kindness and decency. Always looking outward from herself, first and foremost, Jan strove to see the best in people despite themselves.

Jan is survived by her five children, Matthew, Mark, Zachary, Chelsea, and Grant Maddern.

Funeral service to be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 12.30 PM at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E 91st Street, Tulsa, OK 74137.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
3612 E 91St St, Tulsa, OK 74137
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Wonderful individual well remembered from Memorial High School. My Loving condolences to her family.
Bob Boswell
October 26, 2020
Jan was a wonderful friend and helped me adjust to what seemed to be a traumatic time of my life. We moved from Ft. Worth, TX to Tulsa, OK the middle of my junior year. Jan was the first person to show me where the cafeteria was. She was so kind and loved by all that knew her. Blessings and prayers surround her family. She has made heaven even more special!
Stephanie Robinson Cole
October 25, 2020
Rest In Peace my beautiful friend. No matter what you went through you always had a smile on your face.,and you always had chocolate chip cookie dough in your fridge.. Lisa xxxxxx Melb Australia
Lisa Waycott
October 25, 2020
Jan, you were loved and respected all through your life. You were such a special woman. Our class of Memorial 1967 would not have been the same without your beautiful smile and infectious personality. Prayers to your Family.
Jeannie Reed
October 25, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Jan´s passing. She was a good friend to me and piece of home during our time in Australia. I will never forget driving out of my driveway to take the kids to school and seeing a huge banner letting everyone in the neighborhood know that it was my 40th birthday, thanks to Jan. When we wanted a spot for a salad and free refills on our Diet Cokes, we would head to Chapel Street and TGIFs. Love to all of her kids - I have fond memories of Zach, Chelsea and Grant (swimming in our spa which was just his size, at the time). She was a great woman, you were so lucky to have such a fun and beautiful mother. My life was enriched by knowing her. Love, Kathy Fryer
Kathy Fryer
October 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of this bright, shiny soul. She was beloved by all who has the privilege of knowing her.
Phyllis Allton Cox
October 25, 2020
Jan and I team taught he Gospel Doctrine Class at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and also taught muisic to the Primary Children of the Church for several years. I loved working with her at all times, she was very special to everyone that knew her.
Carole Snyder
Friend
October 25, 2020
Darling Jan, I will always remember your sweet smile and kind manner. God's blessing on your family. Much love, Marquita
Marquita Sozio nee' McClung
October 25, 2020