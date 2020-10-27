Wonderful individual well remembered from Memorial High School. My Loving condolences to her family.
Bob Boswell
October 26, 2020
Jan was a wonderful friend and helped me adjust to what seemed to be a traumatic time of my life. We moved from Ft. Worth, TX to Tulsa, OK the middle of my junior year. Jan was the first person to show me where the cafeteria was. She was so kind and loved by all that knew her. Blessings and prayers surround her family. She has made heaven even more special!
Stephanie Robinson Cole
October 25, 2020
Rest In Peace my beautiful friend.
No matter what you went through you always had a smile on your face.,and you always had chocolate chip cookie dough in your fridge..
Lisa xxxxxx Melb Australia
Lisa Waycott
October 25, 2020
Jan, you were loved and respected all through your life. You were such a special woman. Our class of Memorial 1967 would not have been the same without your beautiful smile and infectious personality. Prayers to your Family.
Jeannie Reed
October 25, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Jan´s passing. She was a good friend to me and piece of home during our time in Australia. I will never forget driving out of my driveway to take the kids to school and seeing a huge banner letting everyone in the neighborhood know that it was my 40th birthday, thanks to Jan.
When we wanted a spot for a salad and free refills on our Diet Cokes, we would head to Chapel Street and TGIFs.
Love to all of her kids - I have fond memories of Zach, Chelsea and Grant (swimming in our spa which was just his size, at the time).
She was a great woman, you were so lucky to have such a fun and beautiful mother.
My life was enriched by knowing her.
Love, Kathy Fryer
Kathy Fryer
October 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of this bright, shiny soul. She was beloved by all who has the privilege of knowing her.
Phyllis Allton Cox
October 25, 2020
Jan and I team taught he Gospel Doctrine Class at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and also taught muisic to the Primary Children of the Church for several years. I loved working with her at all times, she was very special to everyone that knew her.
Carole Snyder
Friend
October 25, 2020
Darling Jan,
I will always remember your sweet smile and kind manner. God's blessing on your family. Much love, Marquita