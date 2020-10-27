I´m so sorry to hear of Jan´s passing. She was a good friend to me and piece of home during our time in Australia. I will never forget driving out of my driveway to take the kids to school and seeing a huge banner letting everyone in the neighborhood know that it was my 40th birthday, thanks to Jan. When we wanted a spot for a salad and free refills on our Diet Cokes, we would head to Chapel Street and TGIFs. Love to all of her kids - I have fond memories of Zach, Chelsea and Grant (swimming in our spa which was just his size, at the time). She was a great woman, you were so lucky to have such a fun and beautiful mother. My life was enriched by knowing her. Love, Kathy Fryer

