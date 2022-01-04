Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Ferrill
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
1670 Atlanta Highway
Madison, GA
Janet Ferrill

Mary "Janet" Ferrill, ('Gram' to many) of Madison, GA passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Born January 10, 1938 in Tulsa, OK, to the late Neill and Louise Ferrill, Janet grew up in Tulsa until her father was transferred to Wichita, KS, before her senior year in high school. She graduated from University of Oklahoma and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Janet later earned a Master's in Urban Planning from the University of Tulsa.

In 1999 Janet decided to leave Tulsa and move to Georgia to spend time with her grandchildren, Mary Claire and John, who were her pride and joy. When not watching her grandchildren play soccer, volleyball, tennis, or attending many swim meets, Janet loved to garden, travel, and read. She also spent many hours volunteering with the Madison-Morgan County Boys & Girls Club, served as a CASA in Morgan County, and worked as a realtor.

Janet is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Joe Cardwell; son, Mark Gilbert; and two grandchildren, Mary Claire and John Cardwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Ferrill.

A memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Madison-Morgan Boys & Girls Club in memory of Janet (PO Box 767, Madison, GA 30650).

A.E. Carter Funeral has care of arrangements. www.aecarterfuneralhome.com

Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. E. Carter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.