Janet Ferrill
Mary "Janet" Ferrill, ('Gram' to many) of Madison, GA passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Born January 10, 1938 in Tulsa, OK, to the late Neill and Louise Ferrill, Janet grew up in Tulsa until her father was transferred to Wichita, KS, before her senior year in high school. She graduated from University of Oklahoma and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Janet later earned a Master's in Urban Planning from the University of Tulsa.
In 1999 Janet decided to leave Tulsa and move to Georgia to spend time with her grandchildren, Mary Claire and John, who were her pride and joy. When not watching her grandchildren play soccer, volleyball, tennis, or attending many swim meets, Janet loved to garden, travel, and read. She also spent many hours volunteering with the Madison-Morgan County Boys & Girls Club, served as a CASA in Morgan County, and worked as a realtor.
Janet is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Joe Cardwell; son, Mark Gilbert; and two grandchildren, Mary Claire and John Cardwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Ferrill.
A memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Madison-Morgan Boys & Girls Club in memory of Janet (PO Box 767, Madison, GA 30650).
A.E. Carter Funeral has care of arrangements. www.aecarterfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 4, 2022.