Janet Kasishke
Janet Ruth Kasishke, 83, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1937 in Chicago, IL. She was Valedictorian of her senior class at Taft High School in Chicago and attended Northwestern University. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, A.H.Kasishke Jr. of Tulsa; three sons, Albert H. Kasishke III (Bonnie) of Troy, MO, Paul R. Kasishke (Paula) of Broken Arrow, OK and David W. Kasishke (Paula) of Tulsa, OK; one brother, Bill Pavlick (Nancy) of Yorkville, IL; five grandchildren, Paul Robert Kasishke (Jaime), Albert H. Kasishke IV, Courtney Bockhorst (Aaron), William Kasishke (Jessica) and Emma Kasishke; and two great grandchildren, Ava Mae Bockhorst and Paul Robert (Trip) Kasishke III. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tulsa. www.kempermillardkeimfamilyfuneralchapel.com
Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.