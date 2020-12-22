Menu
Janice "Jan" Tiefenthaler
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Tiefenthaler, Janice ""Jan,"" 74, retired human resources manager, died Friday, Dec. 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Schaudt's.
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church
OK
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Jan´s family. I was saddened to learn of Jan´s passing. I worked with Jan at Montereau and enjoyed her friendship and working with her. God Bless you Jan, you are missed already.
Nancy Kindle
December 22, 2020
