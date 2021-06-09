Jeanmarie BillingtonOur beloved mother, Jeanmarie Billington passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021, with family at her bedside. Jeanmarie Riley was born in Tulsa, OK, on June 3, 1933 to Clara (Schulte) and Edward James Riley. She attended Marquette Elementary School and graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1951. Jeanmarie attended the University of Colorado from 1951-1954 before her mother's illness called her back to Tulsa where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Tulsa in 1955. While at the University of Colorado, she met James A. Billington. The couple wed at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tulsa on November 26, 1955. They were married for thirteen years and had four children. In 1967, Jeanmarie had an ingenious idea to make gift wrapping easier and changed the way the world wraps gifts. From her first product, "Slap Styx", her instant gift wrap evolved into the handle gift bags that we all use today. Her company, "Jeanmarie Creations, Inc." manufactured the products in Tulsa, and placed them in every major chain store in the U.S.A. In 1997, Jeanmarie Creations was awarded Walmart's "Vendor of the Year". After her retirement in 1998, Jeanmarie spent her summers in Aspen, CO, where she began her second career in screenwriting. In Aspen Jeanmarie made many friends, enjoyed walks through the North Star Preserve, and completed three romantic comedy screenplays. For her 80th birthday, Jeanmarie adopted a rescue dog, "Teddy". Teddy brought her great joy and was her constant and loyal companion. She is survived by her four children, Judith (Don) Diaz, Ojai, CA, Katherine (Erik) Steinberg, Steamboat Springs, CO, James Parker Billington, Vancouver, WA and Christina Billington, Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Rachel Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds, Sean Diaz, Brooke Reynolds and Kristina Steinberg; great-grandson, Waylon Theriot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Tulsa. Visitation will be held at Stanley's Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at Memorial Park Chapel on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.