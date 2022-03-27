Menu
Jeanne K. Dragoo
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
Jeanne K. Dragoo

Jeanne K Dragoo passed away Wednesday March 9, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years, 6 months and 15 days. Jeanne was born August 22, 1941 in Haddam, Kansas to Ray Lillibridge and Virginia E "Ginger" (Skipton) Inskeep.

Jeanne married Lyle Dragoo on August 21, 1960 in Belleville, Kansas and enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.

Jeanne was a stay-at-home mom. After her girls were in school, she worked as a Mother's Day Out preschool teacher which allowed her to be with her girls any time they weren't in school.

Jeanne is survived by her husband Lyle Dragoo, her daughter's Robbin Dixon and SanDee Dragoo all of Tulsa.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her father Ray Lillibridge, mother Virginia E "Ginger" (Skipton) Inskeep, stepfather David Gibson "Dick" Inskeep who raised Jeanne and her brother Jerry Lillibridge. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
