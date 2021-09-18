Jeneen Zucker



Jeneen Zucker closed the door of her earthly life on September 12, 2021 and walked into her place of heavenly rest. She fought a valiant battle against numerous bouts of pneumonia, congestive heart failure and chronic pain. She is now free.



Jeneen was a woman with a passion for civil rights and was a fierce advocate for her freedoms. Anyone who knew her would say that she never walked the middle of the road. She was a daily researcher into politics and policies and was eager to express her views. She had a vibrant career in exterior design and landscapes but ultimately used her talents in home care. She was dedicated to seeing her patients get better and return to their full lives.



Jeneen loved her two children, her chickens and her friends. She enjoyed a glass of wine and she never found a margarita that she did not like. Jeneen was predeceased by her mother, father and a sister and brother. She is survived by her daughter, Amber Zucker Henderson and son, Aaron Zucker; as well as her brother, David McInnis.



A Memorial will be held in October 2021.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 18, 2021.