Jere Mark Lee
On September 15, 2021, Jere Mark Lee was called to his Heavenly Home at the age of 66 and will be greatly missed but not forgotten. He was born to parents Elmo and Goldena Lee on June 26, 1955, in Tulsa, OK, and was the proud father to Jenne and Julee.
Jere graduated from Will Rogers High School, worked many years in the aircraft field and worshiped at First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. He had a love for all genres of music and a deep pride for our country. He enjoyed car shows and took great enjoyment in keeping his own vehicles spotless. Always able to strike up a conversation with anyone he met, and willing to lend a helping hand to those in need are greats traits he will be remembered for. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his fiancée, Linda. They enjoyed concerts, ballgames, outside activities and taking long rides together.
Jere was preceded in death by his father, Elmo Lee and his brothers, Gary Steven Lee and Brene Stewart Lee and five grandbabies. He is survived by his fiancée, Linda Dyer; mother, Goldena Lee; brother and his wife, Monte and Terry Lee; his daughters and their husbands, Jenne and Tony Bickett and Julee and James Barton; grandchildren, Kaylee, Kaden, Journey, and Journey's sister arriving in April; Linda's grandchildren, Dallas and Eli Dyer and twins, Archer and Stockton Hogle; and his beloved dog, Tylee; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Service Information: Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK 74145. Viewing will be 8AM-8PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Southlawn. Service is 10:00AM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 100 West Albany St., Broken Arrow, OK, 918-258-4575.
Memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202, phone 1-800-342-2383. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.