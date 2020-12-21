Jerome Oak Smith, Jr.Jerome Oak Smith, Jr. (Jerry, Jr.), age 95, was born to Jerome and Edna Smith in Sunland, California. He passed away December 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jerome graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan Academy (Miltonvale, Kansas) in 1943. He graduated from The University of Kansas with a BSEE degree. He was an Electrical Engineer with Public Service Company of Oklahoma for thirty-six years in Tulsa. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.His surviving family includes son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Douglas Smith and Dr. Marjorie Smith; granddaughter, Laurie Smith; daughter, Dr. Evelyn Roberts; grandchildren, David Roberts (wife Jessica), Emily Roberts, Christopher Roberts (wife Lindsey); daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn Webster and Steve Webster; grandchildren, Kristina Webster, Jack Webster (wife Jill); son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Smith and Vicki Smith; granddaughters, Jenny Cooper (husband Steve), and Laura Smith. His great-grandchildren are Alexis Roberts, Cora Roberts, Cameron Oak Roberts, Ava Cooper, Owen Cooper, Hudson Cooper, and Giuliana Velasquez Smith.He and wife Almeda were long time members of the Covenant Sunday School Class of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa; Jerome was a choir member for many years. For thirty-three years during his career with PSO, and into retirement, he volunteered his time with the Tulsa Regional Science and Engineering Fairs. For most of that time he was president of School Science Search, Inc., the entity established in the late 1950s to fund and operate the Science Fairs. This was created in reply to the launch of Sputnik to encourage American young people to study courses in engineering and science. Because of his education and experience, Public Service Company loaned him to the Tulsa Public School System to teach classes in electricity and physics at local high schools during the period of the Cold War. In 2002 he was inducted into the Oklahoma Science and Engineering Fair Hall of Fame.A memorial service in 2021 will be held in the Rose Chapel of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at