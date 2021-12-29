Menu
Jerry Barnes
1942 - 2021
Jerry Barnes

Jerry David Barnes was born December 10, 1942 north of Stigler, OK to Olen and Alma (Hardcastle) Barnes. When Jerry's dad was drafted into the U.S. Army when Jerry was three months old, Jerry and his mother moved to Tulsa for the duration to be with relatives. After his dad returned they settled in Tulsa where he remained until his death on December 20, 2021, at the age of 79 years and 10 days. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School and NSU with a Bachelor's degree. Jerry taught school for a year but was more prone to his entrepreneurial instinct. Jerry became successful in the swimming pool service and sales business. He then began a successful career in automotive sales winning many awards along the way, where he retired. He was also a long-time member of Nogales Avenue Baptist Church. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Olen Barnes. He is survived by his mother, Alma, and his brother,Jim (Elayne); numerous cousins and friends; and business associates. Go Rest High Yi! A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4-6 PM. His Celebration of Life services will be held on December 30, 2021, at 12:30 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floralhaven.com

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 29, 2021.
Sad, I just came across this. My twin Charlette Bolen and I went to school with him at Central. We had few friends and few male friends. Jerry Barnes was the only friend that seemed to want to talk with us and very friendly. We felt comfortable being around him. I think we went to Cleveland together. For some reason all these years his name always ran across my mind and I always wondered what ever happened to "Jerry Barnes". That's the effect he had on both of us. I can't find the perfect words to discribe him but just a dear classmate that made an impression on us. So sorry to hear of his passing. Charlette left me in 2006. Wow I'm at a loss to see him gone and feel so sorry for the family right now.s
Charlene Bolen Pennington
School
January 2, 2022
Alma, I am so sorry to read about Jerry's passing. I have been praying for you and your family and will continue to do so. I send loving condolences to you and family members with Jerry's passing.
Esther Aller
December 30, 2021
Our condolences to Alma and Jim for their loss.
Sue Hardcastle and Robert Hardcastle
December 26, 2021
