Jerry Barnes
Jerry David Barnes was born December 10, 1942 north of Stigler, OK to Olen and Alma (Hardcastle) Barnes. When Jerry's dad was drafted into the U.S. Army when Jerry was three months old, Jerry and his mother moved to Tulsa for the duration to be with relatives. After his dad returned they settled in Tulsa where he remained until his death on December 20, 2021, at the age of 79 years and 10 days. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School and NSU with a Bachelor's degree. Jerry taught school for a year but was more prone to his entrepreneurial instinct. Jerry became successful in the swimming pool service and sales business. He then began a successful career in automotive sales winning many awards along the way, where he retired. He was also a long-time member of Nogales Avenue Baptist Church. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Olen Barnes. He is survived by his mother, Alma, and his brother,Jim (Elayne); numerous cousins and friends; and business associates. Go Rest High Yi! A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4-6 PM. His Celebration of Life services will be held on December 30, 2021, at 12:30 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 29, 2021.