Sad, I just came across this. My twin Charlette Bolen and I went to school with him at Central. We had few friends and few male friends. Jerry Barnes was the only friend that seemed to want to talk with us and very friendly. We felt comfortable being around him. I think we went to Cleveland together. For some reason all these years his name always ran across my mind and I always wondered what ever happened to "Jerry Barnes". That's the effect he had on both of us. I can't find the perfect words to discribe him but just a dear classmate that made an impression on us. So sorry to hear of his passing. Charlette left me in 2006. Wow I'm at a loss to see him gone and feel so sorry for the family right now.s

Charlene Bolen Pennington School January 2, 2022