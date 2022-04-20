Jerry Brown
Jerry Lynn Brown, born in Tulsa, June 8, 1932, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 following a brief illness. He graduated from Tulsa Central HS, a member of "the Nifty Class of 50". He then earned undergrad and law degrees from the University of Tulsa while, working full-time and raising a family.
Jerry spent his professional life domestically and internationally in the aerospace/defense industry as a Program Director, specializing in contract negotiations, while in the employ of Martin Marietta, Control Data and Northrop Grumman. In retirement, he focused his efforts on building the Republican Party in Cherokee County, receiving a lifetime achievement award. Upon leaving party leadership, Jerry served as chairman of the Cherokee Co. Election Board for six years.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, MaryLee Brown, son Rick Brown-wife Linda of Dallas. Stepdaughters Julia Anderson-husband Wiley of San Francisco and Liz Pendleton-husband John of Seattle. Granddaughters Meghan Brown Bedwell-husband Leslie of Norman, Sarah Brown of Dallas, Sydney and Lindsay Anderson and three great grandchildren- Olivia, Elliot and Lucinda Bedwell. He was preceded in death by his parents Sequoyah and Juanita Brown and wife Sue Ann Brown of Tulsa.
A memorial service will be held at Green Country Funeral Home in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Oklahoma Biomedical Research Foundation at gift.omrf.org
or call 405-271-7400 tahlequahfuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 20, 2022.