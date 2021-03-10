Owasso. Crow, Jerry L., 83. Sheffield Steel Foreman/ US Navy Veteran. DiedThursday, March 4. Memorial Service: Wednesday March 10, 2:00, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood
I´m trying to find out if this is my cousin. If so I´m so sorry I´ve been thinking of this fan for the last month and today I see this. Barry and Terry please know I loved your Daddy and Momma please contact me.
Tomaletta Snyder
March 22, 2021
A very kind and dear friend who will be missed by many .