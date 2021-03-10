Menu
Jerry L. Crow
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Hm/Westwood Chapel
4424 S 33Rd West Ave
Tulsa, OK
Owasso. Crow, Jerry L., 83. Sheffield Steel Foreman/ US Navy Veteran. DiedThursday, March 4. Memorial Service: Wednesday March 10, 2:00, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Broadway Baptist Church
Sand Springs, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Hm/Westwood Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m trying to find out if this is my cousin. If so I´m so sorry I´ve been thinking of this fan for the last month and today I see this. Barry and Terry please know I loved your Daddy and Momma please contact me.
Tomaletta Snyder
March 22, 2021
A very kind and dear friend who will be missed by many .
Jerry L Tobey
March 10, 2021
