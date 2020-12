Broken Arrow. Lepper, Jerry, 80. Christian Publishing Salesman and U.S. Air Force Veteran. DiedWednesday, December 2. Visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service on Thursday, December 10, 11:00 AM both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Hayhurst



