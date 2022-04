Jerry G. Sharp



83, of Tulsa, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Clarehouse.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carbondale Assembly, 2135 W. 51st St., Tulsa, OK. Contributions may be made to Carbondale Assembly or Clarehouse, 7617 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK 74133.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.