Jay and I are so sorry for your loss. We remember all the good times we had at the lake and eating such good food at your house. Jay and Jerry were in the same Air guard unit together. I think we have known each other most of our lives. Our love and prayers for you and Greg and the grandchildren.
Junior and Phyllis Johnson
December 21, 2020
Coleen, words cannot express our sorrow for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and Greg during this time of grief. We have only fond memories of Jerry, having known him all of our lives!
Carrol and Paul Ferlin
December 18, 2020
Colleen, I have lovely memories of Jerry. The two of you were a special couple to me as a little girl. I always remember him smiling and laughing. I know you both shared lots of fun times with mom and dad too.
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Much love to you and all your family. Debbie
Debbie Wilkerson Consedine
December 18, 2020
Colleen, my deepest thoughts and prayers are with you.. I am so very sorry for your loss. Jerry was loved so dearly.. now Jerry and Daddy are together again in Heaven. I Love you very much!! Karen
Karen Frates
December 17, 2020
Colleen,
So sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and your family.