Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Zirkle
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Jerry Zirkle

Pastor Jerry Zirkle completed his earthly assignment and transitioned to Heaven on January 2, 2022, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Ronald G. Zirkle, affectionately known by many as Jerry, was born on March 15, 1937, in Akron, Ohio, to parents, Cecil and Ethel Zirkle. He is now reunited with his parents; his brothers, Richard Zirkle, Donald Zirkle, Robert Zirkle, James Zirkle; and his sisters, Thelma Caslow, Norma Nelson, and Cecil Pelt.

Pastor Jerry leaves a deep love and a profound legacy of faith to his loving wife, Linda; daughters, Linda (Jeff) Mueller, Laura (Pastor John) Exum, Lisa (Keith) Montoya; his sons, Ronnie (Chrissy) Zirkle, Pastor Daniel (Jennifer) Zirkle; and his 14 beloved grandchildren.

Jerry committed his entire life to God in faithful ministry at home and abroad. He pioneered and pastored Living Water Teaching Church and Our Finest Hour Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. His radio ministry as a psalmist spanned over 75 years, eventually reaching around the world through the Oasis Radio Network.

He was a godly example of a man of God and a servant of Jesus Christ. Preaching, teaching, and singing the new creation realities was his passion. Untold thousands of lives were transformed by his teaching the uncompromised word of faith, his example of how to do it, and his unswerving commitment to Jesus Christ and His Word. Jerry truly fought a good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7).

Family and public visitation will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Thursday, January 6, from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at Our Finest Hour Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Sunday, January 9, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastors Dan Zirkle and John Exum officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Zirkle Ministries to honor Pastor Jerry's legacy and to continue the ministry he so faithfully fulfilled.

Jerry's lifelong focus: That I may know him and the power of his resurrection (Phil. 3:10).

Hallelujah! What a Savior!

floralhaven.com

Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow, OK
Jan
9
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Our Finest Hour Church
Broken Arrow, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I, just today, heard on the radio when Mr Zirkle was introduced by the announcer and she said-"...the late..."!!! I was floored!! I´m sssoo sorry for your loss!! I´m an African American Christian woman who really appreciates his teaching!! Thanks for continuing to broadcast his works!!!
Gloria Davis
Other
March 31, 2022
Ada Torres and Family
March 6, 2022
Jerry was our pastor for several years and we have such fond memories of him. He was truly a psalmist and we still to this day remember his songs. Also remember his sermons and how he would ask a question at the beginning and then he would always smile and really get you thinking about it. He will surely be missed but he will always be in the hearts of those who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Linda and his children. Your Friends In Christ, June and Jerry Stevens
June & Jerry Stevens
February 24, 2022
Jerry was a God filled man. He had a true Pastor's heart. He is missed. I thank my Father He put Jerry in my life. Although I've been out of Oklahoma for a while but am now back, I want to reach out to his family, here on earth & say that although being without Jerry here is difficult, he is in a better place.
Charlotte Luerssen
Other
February 17, 2022
We had the honor and privilege of being mentored by Bro. Jerry. He was a faithful friend and we rejoice in his homegoing.
Gary and Jan Whitehouse
Friend
January 7, 2022
I had the honor of working with Pastors Jerry and Jim while I was Dean & Professor at ORU! God used both of them in mighty ways! Blessings, Earl
DR EARL VANEATON
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results