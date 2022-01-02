Jesslyn Ruth Williams, 60, of Tulsa, passed to her eternal home December 26, 2021, at the home of her mother in McPherson, KS, due to a heart attack. She was born December 2, 1961, in Bartlesville, OK, to Xan Zimmerman (Hart) Williams and Larry Emmett Williams.
Jesslyn is survived by her mother; sister-in-law, Jennifer Blanchard, Oceanside, CA; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry; brothers, Jon and Paul; grandparents, Zella and Emmett Williams and Hazel and J.D. Hart. Jesslyn's father was employed in the oil business and the family made seven moves. She always made new friends. Jesslyn attended school in Tulsa, OK, and graduated from Memorial High School. She had been employed for the last few years by A New Leaf of Broken Arrow. Her favorite thing to do was visiting with people. She always wanted to know all about their families and pets. Jesslyn was a member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church and at later date her cremains will be buried in the Memorial Gardens there. Memorial contributions can be sent to: A New Leaf, P.O Box 35903; Tulsa, OK 74153.
Jan grogan
March 4, 2022
I am terribly sorry to hear of Jesslyn's death. She was a sweet playmate when we were both small, and she brought a lot of joy to those who knew her. May she rest in peace with her dad, and with Jon and Paul.
Lisa Grogan Sams
Friend
March 4, 2022
Dear Xan, I am visiting Patrick in Tulsa and Bob West told me of Jesslyn´s death. I am so sad and thinking of you. I don´t have your phone number. Please accept my condolences, prayers and love, Jan
Jan Grogan
March 3, 2022
I didn't know Jesslyn very well, but the little I knew her, she was a lovely person full of joy and happiness. Deepest sympathy to her mother.
Sherrilyn Malaby
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am Jesslyn best friend at A New Leaf, I am so sad that she passed away, I sent my love to her. She was so sweet to me and like to hang out. She is blessed and Rest In Peace
Lisa Schaffel
January 7, 2022
I loved Jesslyn and have celebrated with her at many parties through our common friend, Teri. She always came strait to me to catch up and find out how my family was every time I saw here. May she rest in piece, her loss is a hard one for many.
Paula Udwin
January 6, 2022
Xan our sympathy for you at Jesslyn´s passing. I have fond memories of your family at St D´s.
Frank Colburn
January 5, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of Jesslyn's passing. I was a lifeguard at Park Plaza South pool for several years and got to know Jesslyn pretty well. I have wondered about her often over the years and happy to see she lived a full life. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. I have many fond memories of Jesslyn. She was a sweet girl and a joy to be around!!
Tori Childers Scott
Friend
January 5, 2022
I met Jessalyn when she attended a weekly activity with Tulsa Parks. She was always a joy to work with...always inquiring about my family, my life. So sorry for the family´s loss. She was a blessing.
Grace Elizabeth Hasler
January 2, 2022
I met Jesselyn at Victory Church.She became my friend and would set with me every service on the front row.She was a joy and a blessing in my life.I will miss her so much and know I will see her again.I feel blessed that God blessed me with her friendship.