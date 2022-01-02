Jesslyn Ruth Williams



Jesslyn Ruth Williams, 60, of Tulsa, passed to her eternal home December 26, 2021, at the home of her mother in McPherson, KS, due to a heart attack. She was born December 2, 1961, in Bartlesville, OK, to Xan Zimmerman (Hart) Williams and Larry Emmett Williams.



Jesslyn is survived by her mother; sister-in-law, Jennifer Blanchard, Oceanside, CA; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry; brothers, Jon and Paul; grandparents, Zella and Emmett Williams and Hazel and J.D. Hart. Jesslyn's father was employed in the oil business and the family made seven moves. She always made new friends. Jesslyn attended school in Tulsa, OK, and graduated from Memorial High School. She had been employed for the last few years by A New Leaf of Broken Arrow. Her favorite thing to do was visiting with people. She always wanted to know all about their families and pets. Jesslyn was a member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church and at later date her cremains will be buried in the Memorial Gardens there. Memorial contributions can be sent to: A New Leaf, P.O Box 35903; Tulsa, OK 74153.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 2, 2022.