Jill K. Burns
Jill Burns, former kindergarten, pre-school teacher and aerobics instructor is finally at peace after a valiant fifteen year fight, into which she added as much life and living, smiles, laughter and family time as anyone could, despite her long illness of breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer of the bone.
A private funeral Mass was held Friday at Holy Family Cathedral.
Jill was a wife, mother, grammy, friend, artist, musician and philanthropist. Always happy with a smile and a mischievous twinkle in her eye, you had no idea, if she had done something ornery or just thought of something to do. Her extremely quick wit and positive attitude about everything in life, garnered her the nickname of "Pollyanna" by her immediate family and friends.
Jill loved music and was a percussionist with the TU Marching Band, the Tulsa Philharmonic and the Tulsa Community Band. Jill loved to travel around the States, Canada and Europe whether by Harley, boat, train, plane, motor home, kayak or canoe. If she saw a trail to an unknown destination, she'd follow it to the end. Running the rapids on the Colorado River for five days, kayaking alongside Orcas in the fiords of Alaska, standing on top of St. Peters Basilica in Rome, playing the Bodhran drum in a pub in Ireland with a local band, climbing glaciers in Canada or standing on the beaches of Normandy, trying to comprehend the bravery displayed seventy years ago is just a small example of her love of travel.
Jill is survived by her husband, Phil; their daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Julia and Devin. She is also survived by her best friend, Linda Lackner, who was the sister she always wanted. Jill's friends are countless and her family will continue her generosity.
In lieu of flowers or food, Jill asked that you support our local musicians. "That tip jar,' she would say, 'is not a spittoon." She also asked for those who can, make a donation in her name to the Tulsa Police Bagpipe and Drum Corp at tppd.org
