Jim West
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Jim West

Jimmy Lee West of Tulsa passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Funeral service and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 7th, at Floral Haven in Broken Arrow. He was born on March 1, 1940, in Stillwater to Clyde and Faye West. He graduated from Stillwater High School, and later received a Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University in business and through hard work and determination went on to establish and run multiple business entities in the Tulsa area. He was a dedicated and loving father to his son, Kyle West, and daughter, Marie West, who have many fond memories of the amazing man that he was. Jim was also a past President and "Paul Harris Fellow" of the Will Rogers Rotary Club in Tulsa, as well as a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and a founding member of the Oklahoma Asbestos Association. He is survived and dearly missed by his two children: Kyle West of Tulsa, OK and Marie West of Denver, CO. Others include: his granddaughter, Jessica West; his grandson, Corbin West; his long-time companion, Judy Mann; his sister-in-law, Carol (The Great) West; and his niece, Kathy West (Knoy). He was preceded in death by: his parents, Clyde and Faye West; his brother, Tom West; and our beloved Gram, Marian West (Jones). He was loved by all of those who knew him and will always be remembered by his family and friends. floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
