Tulsa, OK. Barron, Jo Ann, 90. Homemaker. Died Monday, October 19, 2020. Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 22, 2020.