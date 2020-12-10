Menu
Jo H. Stall
Stall, Jo H., 89, certi?ed public accountant, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms Jo was such a wonderful lady. I enjoyed her company and our conversations. My deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends. God bless them with your comfort.
Patti Harriman
December 16, 2020
My sincere sympathies and prayers for family. Jo and my mother, Winnie, ate many meals together at Methodist Manor. I so enjoyed visiting with her and talking to her about her family, art, and so many topics. Beautiful woman inside and out! God Bless Mary Whelan
Mary Whelan
December 14, 2020
I´m sorry for your loss. She was an art student for many years. She always brightened my day. Hugs
Evelyn
December 11, 2020
I meet Jo at the manor with my mom Betty. We really enjoyed visiting with her and her painting. May Gods comfort be with you
Diane Stamm
December 9, 2020
JIMMY BRANN
December 8, 2020
