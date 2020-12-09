Menu
Jo Alice Stall
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Jo Alice (Hale) Stall

Jo Alice (Hale) Stall was born on March 24, 1931 to Russell Lee and Eva Alton (Thompson) Hale in Stonewall, OK. Jo and her three brothers, Charles, R.L. and Neville (Nicky) Hale grew up on the family farm, which is their mother's Choctaw land allotment. Jo played the piano and sang solo or duets at church and at Choctaw revivals. She was a faithful choir member in Tulsa at Aldersgate UMC, Asbury UMC, and at Oklahoma Methodist Manor.

After graduating college with a business education degree from East Central in Ada, OK, Jo moved to Tulsa to work for Sinclair Oil. She attended the Boston Avenue UMC young adults group where she met Joe Carey Stall, a petroleum engineer. In his memoirs, Joe referred to her as "his willowy redhead". Married at First United Methodist Church in Ada, Jo said, "Joe was captured by the Germans on April 4, 1945 and I captured him on April 4, 1954." Decades later, Jo's satin wedding dress was worn by two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and two other relatives at their own weddings.

Five children blessed their 62-year marriage: Leslie, Roxanne, Celia, Douglas, and Eric. Jo was a loving wife and mother, but also an accomplished and professional artist, flower gardener, Girl Scout leader, and a CPA. She and Joe built two homes, one in Tulsa and one on Lake Tenkiller. The lake house is still a family gathering place.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; and by husband, Joe in 2015. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Leslie and Terry Widener of McKinney, TX, Roxanne and Vernon Hamilton of Tucson, AZ, Celia and Kendall Meadows of Tulsa, Doug and Jo Ann Stall of Tulsa, and Eric and Teri Stall of Broken Arrow; 15 grandchildren; and at last count, 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).

Private Family Services. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Ms Jo was such a wonderful lady. I enjoyed her company and our conversations. My deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends. God bless them with your comfort.
Patti Harriman
December 16, 2020
My sincere sympathies and prayers for family. Jo and my mother, Winnie, ate many meals together at Methodist Manor. I so enjoyed visiting with her and talking to her about her family, art, and so many topics. Beautiful woman inside and out! God Bless Mary Whelan
Mary Whelan
December 14, 2020
I´m sorry for your loss. She was an art student for many years. She always brightened my day. Hugs
Evelyn
December 11, 2020
I meet Jo at the manor with my mom Betty. We really enjoyed visiting with her and her painting. May Gods comfort be with you
Diane Stamm
December 9, 2020
JIMMY BRANN
December 8, 2020
