Jo Alice (Hale) Stall
Jo Alice (Hale) Stall was born on March 24, 1931 to Russell Lee and Eva Alton (Thompson) Hale in Stonewall, OK. Jo and her three brothers, Charles, R.L. and Neville (Nicky) Hale grew up on the family farm, which is their mother's Choctaw land allotment. Jo played the piano and sang solo or duets at church and at Choctaw revivals. She was a faithful choir member in Tulsa at Aldersgate UMC, Asbury UMC, and at Oklahoma Methodist Manor.
After graduating college with a business education degree from East Central in Ada, OK, Jo moved to Tulsa to work for Sinclair Oil. She attended the Boston Avenue UMC young adults group where she met Joe Carey Stall, a petroleum engineer. In his memoirs, Joe referred to her as "his willowy redhead". Married at First United Methodist Church in Ada, Jo said, "Joe was captured by the Germans on April 4, 1945 and I captured him on April 4, 1954." Decades later, Jo's satin wedding dress was worn by two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and two other relatives at their own weddings.
Five children blessed their 62-year marriage: Leslie, Roxanne, Celia, Douglas, and Eric. Jo was a loving wife and mother, but also an accomplished and professional artist, flower gardener, Girl Scout leader, and a CPA. She and Joe built two homes, one in Tulsa and one on Lake Tenkiller. The lake house is still a family gathering place.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; and by husband, Joe in 2015. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Leslie and Terry Widener of McKinney, TX, Roxanne and Vernon Hamilton of Tucson, AZ, Celia and Kendall Meadows of Tulsa, Doug and Jo Ann Stall of Tulsa, and Eric and Teri Stall of Broken Arrow; 15 grandchildren; and at last count, 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
