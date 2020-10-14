Menu
Joan Adair Rogers
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Joan Adair Rogers

Joan Adair (Delozier) Rogers was born July 6, 1925 in Adair, Oklahoma. The oldest of four siblings, she carried a love for Jesus Christ, family, travel and the Cherokee Nation in her heart.

She married Paul Rogers, from Pryor, OK, in 1943. The Rogers relocated to Northern California to build, ranch and raise their two sons, Dave and Don. Paul passed away in 1982. Joan transitioned from ranching to small town life in Chico, CA. She was a loving Great Grandmother and gracious woman of God.

Surrounded by family, she finished her race of life victoriously, and went home to be with her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 22, 2020. Newton-Bracewell Chico, CA

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 14, 2020.
