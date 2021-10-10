Joan BennettJoan Markham Bennett was born on July 11, 1943, in an ambulance on Main Street in Locust Grove, OK. Joan was the second child of T.S. "Hooley" Markham and Maxine McFarland Markham. She passed from this life on October 5, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 78 years, 2 months, and 24 days. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Jeanne Rebecca; and her younger sister and brother, Marilyn and Mark Allen.Joan married Ronald Bennett in 1959 and had six children, three girls followed by three boys. The family lived all over the U.S., and in Mexico and Venezuela. When she was in her mid-30's, Joan decided that it was time to do something for herself, and she went to college for a degree in Library Science. She later followed that with her Master's. In 1982 Joan became the Librarian for Locust Grove High School and held that position for 35 years until her full retirement in 2017. She was loved by many students, who continued to write and text her frequently, and encouraged them to follow their dreams. She loved to read and passed that love to her family and students.Joan was a traveler, and took many of her grandkids on road trips all over the U.S.A. She spent a month hiking, camping and biking on the Appalachian Trail in her 50's. She traveled to Brazil, Columbia, Japan, Australia, England and Ireland to visit friends and family. She experienced the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City . She was in Washington, DC to cheer at Barack Obama's inauguration. She was adventurous, brave and a friend to all she met in her travels. She was a proud, compassionate Democrat.She loved making quilts and enjoyed the hobby with her friends in the Pryor Patchers Quilt Guild. She made a special quilt for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and others for friends and family. She was working on her next quilt the week before she was hospitalized. Her quilts are works of art and will be cherished by those lucky enough to have received one. Joan enjoyed serving her community through the Locust Grove Home and Community Education group, and had lifelong friends there.Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Locust Grove, which she began attending as a child and continued for over 70 years. She had many close friends in the church, and enjoyed singing in the church choir until she lost her voice in 2017. She had a beautiful voice and missed singing every Sunday.Joan lived with metastatic thyroid cancer for the last 7 years of her life. It slowed her down but never stopped her spirit. The family appreciates the kindness and skill of her doctors, especially Dr. Jihad Khattab, Dr. Mitchell Collier, Dr. Chris Siemens and Dr. Naifa Busaidy. There are angels on earth and these compassionate people are some of them. They helped her fight the good fight and never gave up on her.Joan is survived by her six children, Joanie Knipper and husband, Peter of Kansas City and Pryor; Sheril Thomas and husband, Gary of Broken Arrow; Sandra Bennett and husband, Jeff Broad of Pryor; Wesley Bennett and wife, Tarena of Inola; Wade Bennett and wife, Kelly of Pryor; and her youngest, Michael Bennett of Bayou Vista, LA. She leaves 11 grandchildren, Jackie (Matt), Elizabeth, Catherine, Victoria (Shawn), Cliff (Bridget), Caleb, Braden, Jake, Madison, Aidan and Joe. She delighted in her great-grandchildren, Payton, Maven, Maddox, Hooley, Rory Jo, Lucas, Kaden and Charlie. Joan also leaves three "adopted children" who she met as exchange students and kept for life, Vanessa and husband, Dion of Windella, Australia; Elisa and husband, Rob of Melbourne, Australia; and Peter and wife Laura, of Chicago.Joan had close friends who she loved for many years, many since childhood. Their friendship was a precious gift to her. Joan also leaves behind adored nieces, nephews and cousins, who visited and wrote often and who were a delight to her every day. Her brother and sister's spouses, Frank Stinson and Janet Markham were both friends and family for her lifetime; as were Auda (Bennett) Martin, Ira and Norma Bennett, Jack Bennett, and June Link.Joan will be greatly missed by all. She was a great mother to her children, Jo'Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friend to all she met. She would tell you to read to your children, get vaccinated, and wear a mask.The family will receive friends for viewing and visitation, 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Locust Grove, OK. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 11, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Locust Grove, OK. Interment will follow at Hogan Cemetery. Pastor Sharon Cochran and Reverend Matt Franks will officiate. Services have been entrusted to the Locust Grove Funeral Home. You may share thoughts, memories, and condolences at