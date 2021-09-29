Joan took me under her wing and mentored and "raised" me from the time I started my career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of OK, until I filled her position as Executive Admin for Mike, when she retired. We spent a great deal of time together, talking, laughing and having an occasional "girls night out." She was beautiful, fashionable and gracious. She laughed easily and was a bit on the mischievous side. She loved and cared very deeply for the people that she chose as friends. I was lucky to be one of them. Missing her and remembering her with so much love.

Cheryl Trout Work September 30, 2021