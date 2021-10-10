Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn Poirier
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
JoAnn Poirier

JoAnn H. Poirier (79) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (previously of Iron Mountain, Michigan), passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021. She was born on April 1, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to parents, Kevin and Mary Rita Higgins. JoAnn was generous, kind, and always helping others. She loved jewelry, playing bridge, reading romance and mystery novels, watching Jeopardy and all the "Judge" shows on television - she especially loved watching Perry Mason. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul, and survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Poirier of Broken Arrow; beloved sister to 6 siblings of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Higgins (Linda), Jill Clearfield (William), Brian Higgins, Michael Higgins, Eugene Higgins and Merry Levit (Martin); and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. No funeral service will be held in Oklahoma, but private memorial service will occur in her hometown of Iron Mountain, Michigan (announced at a later date). https://www.floralhaven.com/

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our hearts are broken. Rest in peace my dear sister. God looked around His garden And found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb, So he closed your weary eyelids And whispered "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home.
Jill
Family
October 10, 2021
JoAnne was the firstborn grandchild of Winifred Kelly Hoban and was celebrated in photographs from the day she was born during WW2. She kept in close caring contact with her Aunt Luella Hoban S in Arizona. Condolences from her cousins and thank you to her daughter Lisa for the love and care she gave to her in her later years.
Sheila Hoban
Family
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results