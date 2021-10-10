JoAnn Poirier
JoAnn H. Poirier (79) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (previously of Iron Mountain, Michigan), passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021. She was born on April 1, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to parents, Kevin and Mary Rita Higgins. JoAnn was generous, kind, and always helping others. She loved jewelry, playing bridge, reading romance and mystery novels, watching Jeopardy and all the "Judge" shows on television - she especially loved watching Perry Mason. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul, and survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Poirier of Broken Arrow; beloved sister to 6 siblings of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Higgins (Linda), Jill Clearfield (William), Brian Higgins, Michael Higgins, Eugene Higgins and Merry Levit (Martin); and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. No funeral service will be held in Oklahoma, but private memorial service will occur in her hometown of Iron Mountain, Michigan (announced at a later date). https://www.floralhaven.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 10, 2021.